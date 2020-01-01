 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure Extraction Technology

Based in northern Israel, we use our 15+ years of experience to assist everything from growing to Solvent and Solvent-less extraction processes and facilities. Pure Extraction Technology specializes in consulting for businesses on designing and manufacturing systems for solvent extractions and non-solvent. We are committed to the development of peripheral products, procedures, safety and quality control technologies.