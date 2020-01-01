Pure Extraction Technology
About Pure Extraction Technology
Based in northern Israel, we use our 15+ years of experience to assist everything from growing to Solvent and Solvent-less extraction processes and facilities. Pure Extraction Technology specializes in consulting for businesses on designing and manufacturing systems for solvent extractions and non-solvent. We are committed to the development of peripheral products, procedures, safety and quality control technologies.