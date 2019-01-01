Can One Plant Save the Planet? Maybe not, but hemp can do a lot to make the world a better place. There are more than 25,000 different uses for hemp — from natural beauty products and holistic health products to green building materials and eco-friendly clothing. Hemp has almost as many benefits for human health and the environment as there are ways to use it. This is why we’re passionate about making whole-plant hemp products. With compassion at the heart of our business, all the quality goods we craft, manufacture and distribute are created through ethical, eco-friendly business practices that respect the planet and all its inhabitants. Pure Hemp Botanicals not only chooses sustainable, organically grown hemp as the basis for our goods, we also take our planet into consideration in every step of the production process — from the field to the factory. All our products and packaging are sourced with cruelty-free, plant-based ingredients. We partner with companies like Greenhouse Growing System and Advanced Plant Processing who are as conscious of their footprint as we are and only use cruelty-free resources and practice environmental responsibility. A Family of Passionate Hemp Advocates Under the leadership of our Hemp Master, Alex Seleznov, our passionate and skilled team members at Pure Hemp Botanicals have become family. Appreciation for diversity and human dignity are the foundation for our business philosophy, which puts compassion above profit, and communication above productivity, while encouraging a service ethic. Since we are all valued and respected for the role we play in our company — whether we are part of the production line or the event team — we work together harmoniously to bring you the very best whole-plant hemp products.