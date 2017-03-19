PUREXTRACTS
About this product
Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.
Pink Lemonade is well known for its bright pink resin covered buds. The flowers resemble powdered covered raspberries and oozes a strong pink lemonade aroma. Its flavor has a bright grapefruit/citrus profile that easily makes it one of our favorite Sativas. This strain produces an excellent functional high that will make it one of your go-to midday strains.
Pink Lemonade is well known for its bright pink resin covered buds. The flowers resemble powdered covered raspberries and oozes a strong pink lemonade aroma. Its flavor has a bright grapefruit/citrus profile that easily makes it one of our favorite Sativas. This strain produces an excellent functional high that will make it one of your go-to midday strains.
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!