Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Rainforest Organix

Rainforest Organix

Sugar Black Rose Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Sugar Black Rose effects

Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!