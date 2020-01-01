Realm of Caring Foundation
Because quality of life matters
About Realm of Caring Foundation
The Realm of Caring Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization striving to improve lives through Research, Education, and Advocacy. By funding and conducting Research, we learn more about cannabis and its applications. Education empowers consumers to select the best products for their individual needs and informs healthcare professionals about options for their patients. Through Advocacy, we spread the truth about cannabis and expand access to those in need.