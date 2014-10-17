Refine
Dragon's Breath Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Dragon's Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
