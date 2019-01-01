Renewable Sciences

Having tested over 60,000 Cannabis samples our team has developed multiple methods to test potency, residual solvent contamination, microbial contamination, heavy metals contamination, pesticide contamination and brought multiple laboratories and instruments online. Our team are currently assisting in startup of four Cannabis testing facilities across North America. The teams experience includes work as an analytical chemist with extensive industrial and academic laboratory experience. Expertise in GC, HPLC and mass spectrometry, chemical and biochemical engineering as well as project and business management. Experience as an analytical chemist at the CLIA and CAP certified Forensic Laboratories, overseeing toxicology testing. Experience as a scientist-chemist for one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, large nutraceutical companies, and the first biotechnology company in the United States. In that capacity, we were involved in research into biocatalyst production and new chemistry products, neutraceuticals, antibody conjugate linkers, technical services, quality control, analytical method development and validation.