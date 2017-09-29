About this product

Sweet berry, tropical infusion with relaxing properties.



From Leafly:



"Sugar Cookie is a relaxing indica-dominant hybrid with an aromatic sweetness that is likely to have influenced this strain’s name. Sugar Cookie is a three-way cross between Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star, together passing on the resinous qualities of a Northern Lights ancestor along with tropical fruit and berry flavors. Your new favorite midnight snack may just be this indica Sugar Cookie, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep."