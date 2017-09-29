Ripped City Gardens
Sugar Cookies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Sweet berry, tropical infusion with relaxing properties.
From Leafly:
"Sugar Cookie is a relaxing indica-dominant hybrid with an aromatic sweetness that is likely to have influenced this strain’s name. Sugar Cookie is a three-way cross between Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star, together passing on the resinous qualities of a Northern Lights ancestor along with tropical fruit and berry flavors. Your new favorite midnight snack may just be this indica Sugar Cookie, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep."
From Leafly:
"Sugar Cookie is a relaxing indica-dominant hybrid with an aromatic sweetness that is likely to have influenced this strain’s name. Sugar Cookie is a three-way cross between Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star, together passing on the resinous qualities of a Northern Lights ancestor along with tropical fruit and berry flavors. Your new favorite midnight snack may just be this indica Sugar Cookie, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep."
Sugar Cookie effects
Reported by real people like you
163 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!