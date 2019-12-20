Riverside Greenery
OGKB Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
OGKB effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!