Logo for the brand Riverside Greenery

Riverside Greenery

OGKB Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD

OGKB effects

Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!