About this product
Roll One offers a wide variety of good quality classics without any of the pretentious cannabis hype, because we know that consuming shouldn’t be a complicated affair. It’s good quality at everyday value.
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Roll One
