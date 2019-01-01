 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold is the original coco soil company. As the first all coco based soils company in California, and debatably the United States, Royal Gold has been re-setting the standard for quality, consistency and performance for nearly a decade. Based in Humboldt County, on the gorgeous north coast of California, Royal Gold has had the advantage of extensive research, development, and field testing in a community that demands unparalleled results and service.