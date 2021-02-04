About this product
Strain description: Jet Fuel [orig: Aspen OG x High Country Diesel] is a clear-headed and energetic sativa dominant strain, bursting with sweet and pungent diesel flavors.
Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between High Octane and Jet Fuel. Jet Fuel Gelato is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jet Fuel Gelato effects include arousal, focus, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jet Fuel Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Compound Genetics, Jet Fuel Gelato features flavors like violet, flowers and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Jet Fuel Gelato typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
