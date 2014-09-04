Indica Relax® 1:1 [30ml] (500mg CBD/500mg THC)
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Made with Purple Kush! Absolutely delicious. Purple Kush contains linalool for calming effects.
This bottle also contains CBD in a 1:1 for extra relaxation.
Zkittlez brings forward palatable botanical notes of herbs and sweet berries.
500mgCBD:500mgTHC
1000mg total cannabinoids!
typical onset: 35min
mct coconut oil base for better absorption
*sugar free
*vegan
*gluten free
-
-
-
-
-
About this strain
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.
Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,631 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Santa Cruz Mountain Tops
At Santa Cruz Mountain Tops — we believe that cannabis is wellness.
Based in Santa Cruz, CA, we are surrounded by a vibrant cannabis community and incredible natural landscapes that evoke profound admiration.
From recreational to medical effects, cannabis tinctures and edibles play a cornerstone role in many lives. Whether you're paddling out at The Lane, exploring the wonders of the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, or relaxing at home — our cannabis-infused tinctures, drink mix, and Ganja Doses are ready to refresh the mind, relax the body, and revitalize the spirit.
Available in Santa Cruz and the rest of California, Santa Cruz Mountain Tops is committed to lab-tested cannabis tinctures and edibles. If you're ready to experience the laid-back vibe that Santa Cruz is renowned for — you'll find it in each dose of our expertly crafted cannabis products!
