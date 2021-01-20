About this product
Blueberry Afgoo is rich in caryophyllene. Caryophyllene is known for its ability to relieve stress, anxiety, pain, and insomnia. The rest of the Blueberry Afgoo terpene ensemble plays a wonderful orchestra of botanical notes to dance on your palate.
1040mgTHC with 25mg CBD
typical onset: 45min
coconut oil base
*sugar free
*vegan
*gluten free
*keto-friendly
About this strain
Blueberry Afgoo effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Santa Cruz Mountain Tops
At Santa Cruz Mountain Tops — we believe that cannabis is wellness.
Based in Santa Cruz, CA, we are surrounded by a vibrant cannabis community and incredible natural landscapes that evoke profound admiration.
From recreational to medical effects, cannabis tinctures and edibles play a cornerstone role in many lives. Whether you're paddling out at The Lane, exploring the wonders of the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, or relaxing at home — our cannabis-infused tinctures, drink mix, and Ganja Doses are ready to refresh the mind, relax the body, and revitalize the spirit.
Available in Santa Cruz and the rest of California, Santa Cruz Mountain Tops is committed to lab-tested cannabis tinctures and edibles. If you're ready to experience the laid-back vibe that Santa Cruz is renowned for — you'll find it in each dose of our expertly crafted cannabis products!
