Sativa Compliance

In industry the market ‘need’ is to build compliance into our systems to be able to comply with not just the regulation/s but also the intent of the regulation. There in lies the skills we provide. With over 30 years of working with FDA and the California State Food and Drug Branch we understand there is a difference between the regulations and how the government interprets those regs. ​ We access all regulations for state, county and city as well as the reported observations of cannabis industry inspections. This business intelligence is key in staying one step ahead of the state, county and city inspectors. ​ Additionally we can provide procedures/forms (customizable or customized) for your operation and help you design a Quality System including training. The industry segments we cover are: Cultivators Concentrate Manufacturers Track & Trace Transport Laboratories Retail Dispensaries There is no “one system” that fits all. We specialize in developing ‘scalable’ systems from start-ups to being a major player. In kind, our audits (while they audit for compliance against the regs) look at the enterprise using risk management principles to find the least onerous path to complianc