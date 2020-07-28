Seed Bank
Purple Kush Seeds
Purple Kush is an indica purple kush strain, originating from the genetics of Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, and is known for its highly relaxing effect on both mind and body as well as its beautiful amethyst color.
Purple Kush carries a sweet, herbal scent and flavor that is typical of Kush strains, as well is a long-lasting euphoria.
Purple Kush weed is a strain that requires little attention and is suitable for both outdoor and indoor grows.
The perfect strain if you want a quick, low-maintenance source of relaxation and a vibrant jewel for your garden!
Characteristics of Purple Kush Strain
More suited for indoor growing
Sex: Feminized Seeds
Genotype: 100% Indica
Lineage: Hindu Kush & Purple Afghani
Purple Kush Seeds are superb medical grade cannabis seeds, and they deal effectively with Stress, Pain and Depression. And due to the high THC content and low CBD, it is especially useful in treating pain flare ups, insomnia, and anxiety.
The effects Purple Kush strain range from Relaxed and sleepy to happy and euphoric, purple kush seeds and the purple kush seeds strain are an magnificent variety of Kush!
Purple Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
