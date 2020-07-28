About this product

Purple Kush Seeds



Purple Kush is an indica purple kush strain, originating from the genetics of Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, and is known for its highly relaxing effect on both mind and body as well as its beautiful amethyst color.



Purple Kush carries a sweet, herbal scent and flavor that is typical of Kush strains, as well is a long-lasting euphoria.



Purple Kush weed is a strain that requires little attention and is suitable for both outdoor and indoor grows.



The perfect strain if you want a quick, low-maintenance source of relaxation and a vibrant jewel for your garden!



Characteristics of Purple Kush Strain

More suited for indoor growing

Sex: Feminized Seeds

Genotype: 100% Indica

Lineage: Hindu Kush & Purple Afghani



Purple Kush Seeds are superb medical grade cannabis seeds, and they deal effectively with Stress, Pain and Depression. And due to the high THC content and low CBD, it is especially useful in treating pain flare ups, insomnia, and anxiety.



The effects Purple Kush strain range from Relaxed and sleepy to happy and euphoric, purple kush seeds and the purple kush seeds strain are an magnificent variety of Kush!