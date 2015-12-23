About this product

Bubblegum Strain is a popular cannabis strain with a sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubblegum seeds produce compact, crystallized buds on a medium sized plant, usually not too branchy (sometimes tall) and.



The Bubblegum strain originates in the U.S. and was then brought over to the Netherlands by Serious Seeds who further stabilized and perfected the strain.



Bubblegum strain has won numerous Cannabis Cups and similar festivals all around the world. In 2004 and 2005 it won 5 local and national Cups in Spain alone, and was named ‘Plant of the year’ by the ‘Soft Secrets’ magazine, because it it won so many competitions for Spanish growers.



Characteristics of the Bubblegum Strain

These Bubble Gum seeds from Serious Seeds is leaning more on the sativa side, however it is a strong sturdy plant, with its trademark sweet smell that some say resembles real bubble gum taste. There is a well pronounced sweet strawberry flavour and it delivers a euphoric high, which are all trademarks of this famous Bubblegum strain.