Grape Ape is a potent knock out strain that's perfect for nighttime use or when you're looking for a relaxed chill session. This strain is very popular with medical users for its ability to manage pain, muscle spasms, insomnia, calm PTSD and stimulate the appetite. High levels of the terpene Myrcene are present and it's thought to bring many medical benefits. Within minutes of vaping or smoking your muscles and joints with feel relief and your mind will be calm. Grape Ape has a long-lasting high that can leave you feeling the effects even after a long nap. The average THC is 20%-25% and CBD is .07%. Grape Ape is an almost pure indica at 90%-10% and delivers a heavy case of couch-lock that usually only breaks when you go to the kitchen because of the epic munchies you'll experience.
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
