Strain Info
This hybrid is a potent, powerful and uncompromising specimen that’s designed for no purpose other than to flatten you. Her genetics may be relatively well balanced, but the stone she provides is most definitely not!
A cross of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies and the classic dessert strain Cherry Pie, Wedding Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid that turned out to be far more than the sum of her parts. Her deceptively Skunky flavor is guaranteed to entice you to take a second helping, while her fragrance is a generous cocktail of terpenes, including myrcene, terpinolene, limonene, ocimene, and many others.
Just a few tokes are plenty to ensure a sledgehammer soporific stone that lasts for hours and almost always ends in a long and restful sleep. Take it easy with this one, no matter how high your tolerance, because a little bit goes a long way!
Growing Wedding Cake Feminized
You don’t need to be a seasoned commercial cultivator to get good results, but Wedding Cake does need a little more TLC than some other plants. Humidity should be kept relatively low at all times, as she has a tendency to succumb to mold. Outdoors, she needs a sunny and stable Mediterranean-like climate to thrive. Flowering comes in at around eight weeks, after which you should be looking at about 15oz of quality high-THC cannabis for every mature plant.
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
