This stuff may bear no resemblance whatsoever to a conventional wedding cake, but it’s certainly just as enjoyable! Heavy on the Indica side and boasting a whopping 27% THC, Wedding Cake Feminized is not for the faint-hearted. But for those who can handle her, she guarantees one of the most extraordinarily potent, punchy and long-lasting body stones you’ll ever experience.



Strain Info



This hybrid is a potent, powerful and uncompromising specimen that’s designed for no purpose other than to flatten you. Her genetics may be relatively well balanced, but the stone she provides is most definitely not!

A cross of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies and the classic dessert strain Cherry Pie, Wedding Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid that turned out to be far more than the sum of her parts. Her deceptively Skunky flavor is guaranteed to entice you to take a second helping, while her fragrance is a generous cocktail of terpenes, including myrcene, terpinolene, limonene, ocimene, and many others.

Just a few tokes are plenty to ensure a sledgehammer soporific stone that lasts for hours and almost always ends in a long and restful sleep. Take it easy with this one, no matter how high your tolerance, because a little bit goes a long way!



Growing Wedding Cake Feminized



You don’t need to be a seasoned commercial cultivator to get good results, but Wedding Cake does need a little more TLC than some other plants. Humidity should be kept relatively low at all times, as she has a tendency to succumb to mold. Outdoors, she needs a sunny and stable Mediterranean-like climate to thrive. Flowering comes in at around eight weeks, after which you should be looking at about 15oz of quality high-THC cannabis for every mature plant.

