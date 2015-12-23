About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this strain
Jack Frost is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Northern Lights #5. This festive strain will make you feel happy, creative and energized. Jack Frost has a flavor profile featuring sweet and woody scents with just a hint of lemon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with PTSD, stress, and depression.
Jack Frost effects
Reported by real people like you
381 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Select Oil
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
