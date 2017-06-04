Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Chronic - Indica
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Chronic effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
49% of people report feeling giggly
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
17% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
