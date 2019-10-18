Loading…
Sensible Seeds

Original Glue

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

GG is one of top most potent strains reaching levels of 24% THC, this strain was originally created accidental but giving great results including a fantastic piney aroma with a chocolate Diesel taste that gives a potent high.

This exceptional strain produces stunning dense buds that are coated with trichomes and literally leave your scissors glued up when trimming. Gorrila Glue also has some great medical benefits for treating anxiety, pain relief and insomnia. Note this strain is fast in grow stage and also note that Gorrila Glue #4 may have tendencies to show signs of hermaphrodite so keep eye on in flowering as the original Gorrila Glue #4 was a result of accidental pollination.

Features

Sex: Feminized

Type: 25% Indica / 75% Sativa

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Type: Photoperiod

Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks

Outdoor Harvest: Late-Septembeer

Yield: Indoor: 400g/m2 - Outdoor: 700g/plant

Height:

THC: 24%

Genetics: Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel x Sour Dubb

Taste/Flavour: Piney aroma with a chocolate Diesel

Medical Conditions: Anxiety, pain relief and Insomnia

GG4 effects

Reported by real people like you
3,215 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
