Bon Bons is a balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Gelato #41 with Triangle Kush. The effects are believed to be very relaxing, with an initial burst of happiness. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain helps mellow out bad moods, gives pain relief, and tastes delicious. Bon Bons, like other strains from the Cookie family, has high THC, estimated at 25%. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, with additional sweet, creamy and even citrus notes that may stem from the presence of myrcene and limonene. This strain may suit patients and consumers who are dealing with symptoms of PMS, hypertension, and MS. The original breeder of Bon Bons is the Cookies family.