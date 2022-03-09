About this product
Parent Strains: Gelato #41 x Triangle Kush
Flavors: Berry, Citrus, Lavender, Sweet, Woody, Lemon, Spicy
Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxed, Body High, Cerebral, Long Lasting, Relaxing, Uplifting
Seven Leaves spent several years identifying the perfect pheno from a bag of misc seeds. This hybrid strain is a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. Introducing "Bon Bons" this is a hard hitter and will leave you nicely relaxed and joyful while relieving aches and pains.
May relieve Chronic Pain, Eye Pressure, Fatigue, Glaucoma, Migraines, Nausea, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fibromyalgia, Headaches, Inflammation, Insomnia
Dominant Terpenes:
β - CAR Y O P H Y L L E N E
D - L I M O N E N E
L I N AL O O L
α - H U M U L E N E
β - M Y R C E N E
β - P I N E N E
β - O C I M E N E
α - P I N E N E
About this strain
Bon Bons is a balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Gelato #41 with Triangle Kush. The effects are believed to be very relaxing, with an initial burst of happiness. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain helps mellow out bad moods, gives pain relief, and tastes delicious. Bon Bons, like other strains from the Cookie family, has high THC, estimated at 25%. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, with additional sweet, creamy and even citrus notes that may stem from the presence of myrcene and limonene. This strain may suit patients and consumers who are dealing with symptoms of PMS, hypertension, and MS. The original breeder of Bon Bons is the Cookies family.
Bon Bons effects
- Feelings
- Helps with