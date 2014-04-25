Loading…
Logo for the brand Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds

Orange Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Giddy up on this Sativa strain if you have chronic pain, depression and stress as this one leaves all of those negative vibes behind, keeps you calm and motivates you at the same time. Enjoy citrus, earthy, skunky flavors and smells from this beauty!

Orange Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!