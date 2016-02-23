Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Critical Kush Live Resin Delta-8 THC Vape Pen
Indica
About this product
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen is the best Δ8 on the market today.
This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
Critical Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
