The Grape Ape cannabis strain is a hybrid (90% indica/10% Sativa) cross of Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. The smell of this potent cannabis strain has been likened to grapes, hence its name.
Grape Ape provides users with an intensely relaxing body buzz that leaves them completely carefree. This strain is the perfect choice to help combat pain, stress, and anxiety.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
