The Grape Ape cannabis strain is a hybrid (90% indica/10% Sativa) cross of Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. The smell of this potent cannabis strain has been likened to grapes, hence its name.



Grape Ape provides users with an intensely relaxing body buzz that leaves them completely carefree. This strain is the perfect choice to help combat pain, stress, and anxiety.