Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
This potent hybrid strain is a cross of two popular cannabis types, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. Expect to find deep blue hues on your sticky nugs, with orange hairs interspersed all around.
The powerful diesel aroma enhances the sour blueberry taste. The Blueberry Diesel effect is long-lasting and will leave you relaxed but not too couch-locked for other activities.
Blueberry strains are a special class of their own when it comes to flavor. In particular, Blueberry Diesel has a distinct smell and taste that's hard to resist.
The powerful diesel aroma enhances the sour blueberry taste. The Blueberry Diesel effect is long-lasting and will leave you relaxed but not too couch-locked for other activities.
Blueberry strains are a special class of their own when it comes to flavor. In particular, Blueberry Diesel has a distinct smell and taste that's hard to resist.
Sour Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!