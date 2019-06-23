About this product

This potent hybrid strain is a cross of two popular cannabis types, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. Expect to find deep blue hues on your sticky nugs, with orange hairs interspersed all around.



The powerful diesel aroma enhances the sour blueberry taste. The Blueberry Diesel effect is long-lasting and will leave you relaxed but not too couch-locked for other activities.



Blueberry strains are a special class of their own when it comes to flavor. In particular, Blueberry Diesel has a distinct smell and taste that's hard to resist.