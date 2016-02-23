Simply Green Farms
Pineapple Chunk
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pineapple Chunk is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cheese with Skunk #1 and Pineapple. Pineapple Chunk produces heavy, full-body effects accompanied by a buzzy head high. This strain features flavors that are tart, skunky, earthy and cheesy with undertones of pineapple.
Pineapple Chunk effects
Reported by real people like you
261 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
