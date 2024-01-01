Gelato Mints

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Gelato Mints

Two modern profiles we have all grown to love, Gelato and Kush Mints, find perfect balance and harmony within Gelato Mints. Berry and cream sweetness in the foreground, and slight tanginess, before that profile is blasted by a cooling arctic wind from the Kush Mints. Mint, kush, and cookie on the exhale, berry, dessert, gas, and cream on the inhale; Gelato Mints is a complex confection that transports you to a candied land of sweetness. Hybrid, even-keeled, but potent, Gelato Mints is breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The most versatile dish on the menu.

About this strain

Gelato Mints, also known as “Gelato Mintz,” is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Gelato 41. This strain is believed to be more calming than energizing. Cannabis consumers who have smoked Gelato Mints tell us it produces a focused high that makes you feel uplifted, and aroused. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a minty punch with undertones of vanilla and chemicals. Gelato Mints is known to make your mouth dry after you smoke it so it’s important to hydrate while enjoying this strain. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The original breeder is Exotic Genetix. Strains similar to Gelato Mints include Blood Orange, Peaches and Cream, 3D, & Chisel.

About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
