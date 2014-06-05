The Third Dimension, a.k.a. 3D, from Subcool's The Dank, combines the best of three potent parent strains: Apollo 13, Jack’s Cleaner, and Space Queen. This sativa-dominant strain will gently lift you into a creative cerebral space devoid of stress. It may be difficult to resist the pungent, fruity aroma of mango, pineapple, and lemon, but novice cannabis consumers are urged to approach this heavy-hitter with caution. Growers praise 3D for its short maturation cycle that produces moderate yields of sharply pointed buds blanketed in resin.