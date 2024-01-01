Jelly Rancher

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Jelly Rancher

Explorers of the fruit, cartographers of the sweet, look no further, Jelly Rancher is the new pinnacle, we have found fruitopia! Like popping the top on a jar of jelly; soft notes of cherry & strawberry on the nose, before bright notes of artificial watermelon & blue raspberry take command on the exhale. Jelly Rancher is the taste of childhood you’ve been searching for in cannabis, a subtle combination of all things sweet. The brightness & zest of the flavor profile transfers to the shape of the stone; Jelly Rancher is a bright sativa full of vim & verve. Have this little sweet before breakfast.

About this strain

Jelly Rancher is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Very Cherry and Notorious THC. Jelly Rancher is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Rancher's effects include feelings of happiness, Euphoria, and Focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Rancher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Humbolt Seed Company, Jelly Rancher features flavors like berry, strawberry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Jelly Rancher typically ranges from $45-$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Rancher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
