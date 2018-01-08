SkyBlue Vapor™
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Standard with every pen kit we offer, our SkyBlue atomizer will surely exceed expectations. The base of the atomizer is made from pure ceramic which helps maintain a cooler temperature while using the pen. Ceramics take longer to heat up which helps with not only the heat, but also preserves the terpene profile of your concentrates. Next we took the highest quality quartz to support the titanium heating coil. Both quartz and titanium heat and cool very quickly. This combination ensures that you are not vaping any material while the pen is not in use. Overall, we feel this is the best atomizer for daily use.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,676 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
