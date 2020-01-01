We are focused on crafting innovative, naturally infused, medical confections. We strive to set industry taste and quality standards, by providing consistent products for the cannabis connoisseur. Here at SkyFire Edibles, we pride ourselves in providing the best naturally grown & infused medical cannabis edibles. SkyFire is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume medical edibles. As one of the original seed to table organizations we continuously strive to grow, produce, and develop products from our farms in Mendocino & Northern California. Our ceaseless dedication to quality and your satisfaction keeps you confident in your choice.