About this product
Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains:
1 ml total extract
95% Delta 8 THC oil
5% terpenes
No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else
VIEW LAB TESTING
Product Description
Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1 ml total material
Serving Size: One puff
Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes of your choice
Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description
Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Amount of Extract: 1 ml
Delta 8 THC Content: varies per batch
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
Directions
The Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is ready to go upon receipt and works simply by attaching to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew the mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking.
DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT
Consult a physician before using this product.
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.
What is Delta 8 THC?
Delta 8 THC, also referred to as D8, Delta 8, and Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, is an isomer of cannabidiol or “CBD”. It is another type of cannabinoid found in the hemp plant like CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDv, and so on. Despite its name, it does not have the same kind of intoxicating effects as delta 9 THC. While delta 8 can alter and elevate your mood, it is far less intoxicating and much more functional than delta 8 THC. It can give a moderate “buzz” but without the same levels of intoxication, anxieties, or paranoias typically associated with delta 9 THC.
Why Use Delta 8 THC
There are no long term studies, and very few studies at all on Delta 8 THC, so much of what we know about delta 8 THC comes from anecdotal evidence, which should not be considered conclusive, and you should realize that your experience may vary. That said, many people report Delta 8 THC to be uplifting and helping them to feel calm, happy, and energetic, especially in social settings.
About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
