Smith Rock Cannabis Company
White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!