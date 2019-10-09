Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

MAC HTE Cartridge 1g

by Snickle Fritz by Grow Op Farms
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of MAC
MAC

MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.

MAC effects

Reported by real people like you
318 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!