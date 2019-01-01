Sol-Sense Horticultural Lighting

As the world's demand for food and medicine increases so are the hurldes associated with production. Climate change, poor soil conditions, irresponsible use of resources and waste dipsosal are some of the factors hindering our ability to consistantly produce sufficient volumes of high quality food and medicine. The vital need to meet this ever increasing demand is one of the core reasons why our team of highly qualified and skilled scientists work day in, day out to develop advanced technologies that help growers of all scales produce high quality and high yielding plants with minimal impact on our environment. ​ We strive to develop innovative grow light systems for commercial greenhouse farmers, research institutions and growing enthusiasts. Through extensive testing and development we are able to provide new and innovative solutions to increase producivity, at the same time reduce the use of our precious recources. Whether you are growing with a hydroponics system, in soil, in a totally controlled environment or in a greenhouse Sol-Sense has a grow lighting system to meet your requirements. Sol-Sense's range of premium quality grow lights are available in a wide range of stores (please see our retailers page for exclusive Sol-Sense retailer locations). We provide various types of grow light fixtures to suit growers' various needs. Our premium quality range consists of LEC (Light Emitting Ceramic) also know as CMH (Ceramic Metal Halide), HPS (High Pressure Sodium) and LED (Light Emitting Diode) grow lights. ​ The Sol-Sense LEC/CMH range consists of the very first dimmable 315W ballast on the market. Our 315W LEC/CMH is not only the first and currently the only dimmable 315W ballast on the market but is also controllable by remote. The LEC/CMH grow light system incorporates a superior broad spectrum when compared to ordinary HPS & MH (Metal Halide) systems. This is due to the ceramic arc tube that the LEC/CMH grow lamp consists of allowing it to reach a higher operating temperature, thus exciting a broader array of metallic gases to deliver a broader spectrum of light. For more information on our LEC/CMH grow light range please click here to visit our LEC/CMH page. ​ The Sol-Sense HPS range is currently under development. Sol-Sense puts every innovation that they develop under rigorous testing before releasing it to the market. This is how we aim to maintain a high standard of quality, innovative functionality and unmatched results. ​ The Sol-Sense LED Range consists of the highest quality components and innovative design to ensure a high intensity and customised spectrum to suit the requirements of growers of all scales. Our LEDs maintain a lower operating temperature like no other form of grow light in the market. Our LEDs have been tested and proven in a number of greenhouses across Europe and USA. For more information on our LED grow light range please click here to visit our LED page. Sol-Sense reserves its product range exclusively to retailers, commercial food and medicine production operations, education and research institutions. We strive to maintain a reputation of a high quality standard and superior after-market service and support.