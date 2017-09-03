Juicy sugar-coated edibles infused with our never-before-seen Live Rosin from in-house grown Wedding Cake flower. 10mg of THC per square (100mg package total) for easy, controllable dosing - and because we use Live Rosin, each gummy contains all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes found in our high quality cannabis.

This product is 100% pectin and is therefore VEGAN and GLUTEN-FREE.

Why is a Live Rosin gummy better?

While other edible products are primarily infused with distillate, a chemically-extracted THC oil that lacks terpenes, these delicious gummies are made with Live Rosin, which contains all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes present in the cannabis plant. Terpenes have been shown to influence the euphoric effects of cannabis, so gummies made with Wedding Cake Rosin will have all the effects and feelings of smoking the actual Wedding Cake strain! Furthermore, this Rosin is made from flower that was frozen at harvest, washed in nothing but purified ice cold water, dried in a pharmaceutical-grade freezer dryer, and pressed using proprietary techniques for a top-tier solventless experience.

