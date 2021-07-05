Southie Adams
Pure Michigan Blunts 4g 4-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Classification: Hybird (Indica Leaning)
Lineage: Oreoz x Mendo Breath F2
Breeder: 3rd Coast Genetics + Thug Pug collaboration
Aromas/Flavors: Funky and sweet with an big earthy notes. Flavors said to mimic peanut butter.
Reported Effects: Said to be relaxing without much sedation following a nice gentle euphoria
Pure Michigan #5 effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
