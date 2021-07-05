Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Southie Adams

Southie Adams

Pure Michigan Blunts 4g 4-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Classification: Hybird (Indica Leaning)

Lineage: Oreoz x Mendo Breath F2

Breeder: 3rd Coast Genetics + Thug Pug collaboration

Aromas/Flavors: Funky and sweet with an big earthy notes. Flavors said to mimic peanut butter.

Reported Effects: Said to be relaxing without much sedation following a nice gentle euphoria

Pure Michigan #5 effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!