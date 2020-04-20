Loading…
Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 0.5g

by Spherex
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Granddaddy Purple effects

3,685 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Spherex
SPHEREX brings a team of dedicated scientists and CO2 extraction experts together to create high purity, ultra clean, THC products for the Colorado recreational marijuana market. Our team has many years of experience in biomass extraction and cannabis processing. We work to deliver the highest purity and cleanest products on the market. Under very high pressures CO2 gas changes states and becomes what is known as a supercritical fluid. This fluid is able to extract different compounds at different temperatures and pressures. SPHEREX is currently exploring all of the different ways that supercritical CO2 can be used to extract the purest components of cannabis. Cannabis extraction using CO2 yields clean cannabinoid compounds that are non-toxic with high integrity. When Supercritical CO2 is used for extraction, we can select for desired cannabinoids. CO2’s biggest advantage over other solvents is that it’s clean, pure, selective and naturally occurring.