Cremesicle Panda Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Orange Creamsicle effects
Reported by real people like you
130 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
