Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Ice Cream Cake Gems N Juice 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Ice Cream Cake is a sleepy hybrid bred from Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. Its benefits include physical relaxation, relief from pain, relief from insomnia, and relief from anxiety. It is a good evening strain to enjoy before bed.
Colossal chunks of THCA crystals dripping with saucy terpenes. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Colossal chunks of THCA crystals dripping with saucy terpenes. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!