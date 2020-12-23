About this product

Ice Cream Cake is a sleepy hybrid bred from Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. Its benefits include physical relaxation, relief from pain, relief from insomnia, and relief from anxiety. It is a good evening strain to enjoy before bed.



Colossal chunks of THCA crystals dripping with saucy terpenes. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.