Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Cake Batter 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Ice Cream Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!