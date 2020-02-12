About this product
About this strain
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
217 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
