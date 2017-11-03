Diamond OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and an unknown strain. Diamond OG is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diamond OG effects include sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diamond OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by an unknown breeder, Diamond OG features flavors like herbal, pine, and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Diamond OG typically ranges from $35–$220. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.