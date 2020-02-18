STIIIZY
WEDDING CAKE X WATERMELON Z - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
WEDDING CAKE X WATERMELON Z / HYBRID
· Taste: Vanilla, Sweet, Earthy
· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
· Description: Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors while Watermelon Z has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones known for it's relaxing effect.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,335 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!