Stone Road
Birthday Cake Indica Single Joint
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
The Birthday Cake Single Features 1 (.50g) Full-Flower Pre Rolled Joint. All Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. All joints are hand-rolled in all-natural unbleached plant cellulose paper manufactured in France. All joints are proudly saliva free and instead are sealed using an organic gum from the Acacia tree.
Birthday Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
322 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!