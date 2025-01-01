Stoned Ponies Partners with only the finest growers and processors in the United States. All of our farming partners are certiified organic, and all finished goods partners are certified GMP. Due to the amazing qualty and value of every product we produce and sell, the vast majority of our customers are repeat buyers on a regular basis. And the majority of our first time buyers and users become part of that group as well. So to all of you, welcome to Stoned Ponies, your most trusted partner and friend in the cannabis industry.

