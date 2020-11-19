Grandpa’s Stash is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the classics: 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. Grandpa’s Stash is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grandpa’s Stash’s effects include relaxed, happy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandpa’s Stash when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Ethos Genetics, Grandpa’s Stash features flavors like tobacco, skunk, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandpa’s Stash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.