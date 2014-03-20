This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Although it leans towards an indica genetically, the effects are balanced by the Haze’s mellow sativa buzz that provides a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.



Total Canna: 21.9% THC: 21.9% CBD: 0%